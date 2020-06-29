Politics of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

Voters register: Come out in your numbers and register - Azorka to NDC members in Savannah Region

The 1st National Vice -Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Awudu Sofo Azorka has appealed to the people of the Savannah Region especially members of his party to come out in their numbers to register when the registration exercise starts on Tuesday 30th June, 2020.



Speaking exclusively to Bole based Nkilgi FM in Damongo, Chief Azorka said the days of President Nana Akuffo -Addo are numbered and that registering to vote is the first step in kicking him out of the Flagstaff house.



He said Ghana needs John Mahama very urgently since the country is in a big mess under Nana Akufo-Addo.



He further appealed to the people in the region especially the teaming youth who are in the galamsey areas to move home during the registration exercise to register in their numbers to vote out the NPP government.



The1st National Vice- Chairman of NDC encourage his party folk to come home and register. He said;

“My brothers at the galamsey site should leave the galamsey work and come out and register. Every body every Ghanaian who knows the country is not moving well should come out and register and vote John Dramani Mahama”.



“We believe everybody will work for good leadership in this country. Those who want Nana Akufo-Addoto go should come out and register and should not put laziness in their work”; he added.



Chief Azorka was in Damongo on Sunday 28th June, 2020 for the 7th day funeral rites of the late former Damongo Constituency Chairman Alhaji Achintir Mprah Fuseini who passed on last week and is survived by 36 children and 109 grandchildren.



He described the late Chairman in a distribute as someone who he has worked with during his days as Northern Regional Chairman of the NDC and that the late Chairman as one of his hardworking Constituency Chairmen before the creation of the Savannah Region.



The 7th day funeral rites of the late Chairman had in attendance people from all walks of lives including the leadership of the NDC in the Savannah region led by the regional Chairman Alhaji Imoro Man Blessing, Constituency executives of the party, and members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in attendance.



A former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Alhaji Mohammed Limuna Muniru has described the late Damongo Constituency Chairman of NDC Alhaji Fushieni as very hardworking who has left a very big vacuum in the Constituency and the region as a whole.



Alhaji Muniru recounted how he in the company of former President John Dramani Mahama paid a courtesy call on the late Chairman some two weeks ago only to hear about the unfortunate passing on of the chairman.



Former President Mahama therefore through Alhaji Limuna Muniru presented a total sum of Ghc2,500 to the family during the funeral rites.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.