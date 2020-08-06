General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Voter registration: Applicants given two-day grace period

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it will organise a two-day mop up exercise for eligible applicants to register for their voter identity cards.



The exercise is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 8, and Sunday, August 9, respectively.



This follows the completion of the nationwide voter registration exercise Thursday, August 6, 2020 as earlier indicated by the EC.



“A mop-up of the Registration Exercise will be held on Saturday, the 8th of August, 2020 and Sunday, the 9th of August, 2020 at the District Offices of the Electoral Commission across the country,” a statement from the Commission said on Wednesday.



Eligible applicants who wish to register would have to visit the district offices of EC within their districts to be registered, the commission further stated.





