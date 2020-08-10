General News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Voter applicants clash with EC officials at Asokore Mampong

People readying to register for voters ID card

Some applicants, who turned out to register as the Electoral Commission (EC) was carrying out the mop-up exercise on Sunday, clashed with officials of the elections management body at some registration centres at Asokore Mampong in the Asawase Constituency of the Ashanti Region.



This was after the participants were unable to provide basic information about themselves to enable the EC officials register them for their card.



3news.com’s Ashanti Region correspondent Evans William Nkoom reported on Sunday, August 9 that the situation resulted in heated exchanges between EC officials and the participants.



However, the police stepped in to calm the situation, our correspondent further reported.



“They were unable to provide basic information about themselves like their age, where they are coming from,” he reported.



“We also saw some of these applicants who feel they had been here for a very long time arguing with electoral officers. In all of these the police came in to douse an eruption.”



On Saturday and Sunday, the EC carried out a mop-up exercise for the voter registration exercise, which ended Thursday, August 6.



The exercise took place in various district offices of the EC across the country.

