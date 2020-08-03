General News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Voter Registration Exercise Has Been Successful So Far – EC

EC Chairperson Jean Adukwei Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) says the ongoing voters’ registration exercise has so far been very successful.



It says, although there have been challenges at some centres, the level of cooperation between the public and registration officials has ensured a generally smooth exercise.



Acting Director of Public Affairs of the Commission, Sylvia Annoh told Citi News in an interview that the Commission expects Ghanaians who are yet to acquire the voters’ ID card to do so in the last phase of the exercise which ends on Thursday, August 6, 2020.



“The EC is very happy with the conduct of the registration exercise because it’s been very successful… We just want to thank Ghanaians for cooperating with the Commission for the success. We want to appeal to the general public, especially those who are qualified, to go to the designated registration centres to go through the process of getting their voters ID card,” she said.



According to figures from the Commission, as of Sunday, July 26, 2020, 12,371,651 persons had been registered across the country.



The EC is targeting the registration of 15 million citizens at the end of the exercise.



Before this new registration exercise, there were a total of 16,845,439 voters on the register.



Meanwhile, Sylvia Annoh has cautioned political parties against busing members to specific registration centres.



“The Electoral Commission has had reports of some political parties bussing members to some specific registration centres so they can register as voters and the commission would like to throw a word of caution to those who are engaged in this activity to desist from it because once you are not a Ghanaian, you don’t have any right to register,” she said.





