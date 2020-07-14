General News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: GNA

Voter Registration: EC promises to make up for lost days

File Photo

Nana Oduro Numapau, the Ho Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), said the five registration centres in the Municipality, which failed to register applicants due to technical glitch on Sunday, would be served at an appropriate date to be communicated to applicants.



The centres are Prince Laundry, Pentecostal Church, AME Zion School at Ho-Dome, and Anglican Primary School.



Nana Numapau, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Monday, said eight of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) machines malfunctioned at the inception of Sunday’s exercise but three were functional making a total of 37 BVR deployments by close of day.



He said the EC was poised to register all prospective candidates and would not undermine its own regulations as subscribed by law and urged stakeholders to remain calm and support the Commission to resolve the challenges.



He explained that the Commission had designated a day to atone for the lost day adding that its programme to mop up still stands with all the 41 registration centres under the Ho Municipality operating on Monday.



A total of 41,933 registrants have been issued with the new voter card in the first 13 days.



A total of 4,962 registrants have been issued with the new voter identity cards on the start of the Third Phase in the Municipality.



Some 3,025 senior high school students were registered in the two-day exercise in 11 schools including Mawuli, Nursing Training School, Ola, Sokode, Sonrise, Wallace Academy and Tanyigbe SHS as well as the Prison Service.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.