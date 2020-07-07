General News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Voter Register: Armed gang assault Ejura MP, two NDC supporters

Tension is brewing at Ejura/Sekyedumase in the Ashanti Region after thugs attacked opposition MP for the area Monday afternoon.



Mr Mohammed Bawa Braimah was on a routine tour of some registration centers in the constituency when the incident occured at about 1pm local time.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislator told the police that whilst returning from Nkwanta, a community in the Municipality, he was attacked by armed gang who then assaulted him and two others without any provocation.



The development sparked widespread agitations among supporters of the opposition NDC, who blocked the main Ejura/Mampong road prompting police response.



An incident report issued by the police and sighted by Dailymailgh.com said the angry youth further besieged the Ejura Police Station to express their displeasure on the attack of the Member of Parliament and party faithful.



No group has claimed responsibility for the incident but leadership of the NDC accuse the ruling government of fueling the attack.



“The MP was with the Prison Commander monitoring the registration exercise and had sent his boys to dispatch food to some NDC party agents at the polling centers. Then all of a sudden some NPP youth emerged and attacked him. He was beaten with a stick and slapped him in the face,” a Constituency Secretary, Kwa-Sam Samuel told Dailymailgh.com.



“…Even a military deployment could not arrest the culprit and so clearly this is an attempt by the ruling party to intimidate us. This is a wake up call for us to beef our security”, Mr Kwa-Sam said while accusing the Municipal Chief Executive, Salisu Bamba of fueling the attack.



The MP has since been treated and discharged.



Investigations have commenced into the matter as police beef up security in the area to avert a reprisal attack.



The Municipal Chief Executive, who doubles as the Parliamentary Candidate on the ticket of the ruling party was not reachable for comments at the time of filing this report.



Incidents of such nature are rife in the opposition party’s strongholds in the Ashanti Region. A similar incident occurred last week at a registration center in the Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency which resulted in an injury of one NDC supporter.



Leadership of the NDC accused the ruling government of intimidation and frustrating the exercise with state security.





