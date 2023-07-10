Vote for Alan Kyeremanten as flagbearer for 2024 elections - Nii Ayikoi Otoo urges NPP delegates

Politics of Monday, 10 July 2023

Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Nii Ayikoi Otoo, has called on delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to vote for Alan Kyeremanten as the party's flagbearer in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



Nii Ayikoi Otoo made this endorsement during his participation in Mr. Kyeremanten's cluster delegates-durbar meetings as part of a tour of the Greater Accra Region.



Addressing delegates at the Atomic Park in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Nii Ayikoi Otoo emphasized Alan Kyeremanten's significant role in the formation of the NPP as the former Trade Minister.



He reaffirmed Kyeremanten's political history and tagged him with the slogan "Aduro wo so," underscoring his loyalty and commitment to the party.



Highlighting the importance of loyalty, longevity, and commitment in selecting the party's presidential candidate, Otoo stated, "As a conservative party that rewards loyalty, longevity, and commitment, such quality is very paramount in the selection of the party's presidential candidate."



He further pointed out that both Presidents J.A. Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo benefited from this conservative orientation of the NPP, making the choices of Kufuor and Akufo-Addo clear and succinct for delegates during the NPP presidential race.



Mrs. Patricia Appeagyei, former mayor of Kumasi, also spoke at the event, highlighting the inclusive nature of Mr. Kyeremanten's campaign. She urged every NPP delegate to actively support Kyeremanten's bid and contribute to his victory, bringing honor to the party.



Alan Kyeremanten himself addressed the delegates, expressing his belief that he is the NPP's best chance to break the eight-year political cycle in the country.



He claimed that the people of Greater Accra, Central, Western, and Volta Regions are rooting for him to become the NPP's flagbearer in 2024.



Kyeremanten urged the delegates to consider not only their personal benefits but also the wider interests of the party members who entrusted them with their votes. He promised to prioritize the welfare and opportunities for constituency executives if elected to lead the party to victory in the national election.



Meanwhile, the NPP is preparing to hold a special conference with 900 delegates to narrow down the number of presidential aspirants from nine to five ahead of the National Congress on November 4, 2023.



More than 200,000 delegates will participate in the voting process to select the NPP's flagbearer who will lead the party in the 2024 general elections.



