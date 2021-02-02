Health News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: GNA

Volunteer Group distributes PPEs to drivers, passengers in Accra

The first wave was recorded in Ghana in March 2020 with two imported cases

Patriotic Elites, a youth volunteer organisation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has distributed Personal Protective Equipment to drivers, passengers, and business entities within the enclave of 37 stations in Accra.



The initiative is under the “Coronavirus Public Sensitization Project” to educate the public to observe the COVID-19 protocols due to the surge in the second wave of the global pandemic.



The first wave was recorded in Ghana in March 2020 with two imported cases. The first wave led to series of strict legal measures implemented by the government with support of the health professionals and experts.



Mr Benjamin Oduro Bosempem, the National President, Patriotic Elites speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the gesture was to sensitize the public on the need to stay safe and adhere to the safety protocols in the wake of the second wave of the virus.



He said the number of active cases began to reduce, but due to the negligence in adhering to the safety protocols by most Ghanaians, the emergence of political activities in the run-up to the 2020 general elections and the preceding Christmas celebration, there had been a spike in the number of active cases, which needed urgent attention.



According to experts, the second wave looks more deadly and damaging because the variance of the virus differs from that of the first wave.



He said the project would be replicated in other areas to ensure that majority of Ghanaians adhere to the health protocols and stay safe sound to contribute to national development.



The National President advised the public to uphold the humanitarian initiative of the group and the need to use the various PPE to protect each other to prevent a possible lockdown, which had the possibility to affect the economy of the country.