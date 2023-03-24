Volta Region chiefs commend Akufo-Addo for holding Ghana@66 in the region

General News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Chief and Elders of the Volta Region have commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the decision to hold the 66th Independence Day celebration in the region.



Speaking on behalf of the chief and elders, who visited the Jubilee House to thank the president, the president of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo, said that the president honoured the region and its people by choosing the region as host of the Independence Day Celebration.



Togbe Hodo, who is the also the Paramount Chief of the Anfoega Traditional area, in the North Dayi District, added that the celebration of the Independence Day celebration was inclusive because of the vast display of the culture during the national parade.



“It was indeed a momentous occasion as it gave us the opportunity to see at first hand the parade of our security services and indeed, in line with the theme of the celebration which emphasized unity, it was a joy to see the various cultural displays from all other regions of Ghana” Togbe Tepre Hodo said.



“We are extremely grateful for the honour that was done to our region. It is our hope and expectation that the inclusiveness that has been emphasized by this celebration will be carried further for the good of our country,” he said.



The national parade to mark Ghans@66 was held at Adaklu, a community a few metres away from the capital town of the Volta Region, Ho, despite calls by some leading Ghanaians, including the immediate past Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, and former President John Dramani Mahama, for the celebration to be scrapped.



