See first photos as Ho gets ready for Independence Day celebrations

General News of Monday, 6 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This year's Independence Day celebration is currently underway at the Ho stadium, in the Volta Region.



Ghana is celebrating 66 years since it attained independence from its colonial masters on March 6, 1957.



Ghana's Independence



On March 6, 1957, exactly 66 years ago today, Ghana declared its independence from colonial rule after several decades of under British governance.



But it was not until some three years later that Ghanaians assumed full reins of government with an actual government made up of Ghanaians as leaders.



Thus, Ghana became a republic on July 1, 1960.



But prior to becoming a republic, Ghana under Prime Minister Kwame Nkrumah who later became the country’s first president had to take steps to define the constitutional and governance structure of the nation.



Consequently, on March 6, 1960, Dr Nkrumah’s address to the country on the occasion of the country’s third independence anniversary largely outlined a roadmap designed by his Convention Peoples Party in bringing Ghana to full republic status.



