How Ghanaians are celebrating Independence day on social media

General News of Monday, 6 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today, March 6, 2023, marks Ghana's 66 years of independence. Dr. Kwame Nkrumah on March 6, 1957, declared Ghana an independent state. The celebration is currently ongoing at Adaklu, Ho in the Volta Region.



Meanwhile, others are actively commemorating the day on social media with stunning photoshoots and videos.



These social media users have adorned themselves in the country's colours; red, gold, green, and other rich Ghanaian fabrics and accessories.



Ghanaians in the diaspora have also seized the opportunity to represent the country with "the flag, the face" trend.





See the photos and videos below





“The independence of Ghana is meaningless unless it is linked-up with the total liberation of the African Continent” -Kwame Nkrumah #ProudToBeGhanaian ????????#GhanaIndependenceDay #IndependenceDay #GhanaAt66 pic.twitter.com/3qZKKP2C21 — Princess .F. Nkrumah (@FathiaNkrumah) March 6, 2023