General News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

Vetting will be tough for Ofori-Atta, security ministers – Ephson

Pollster Ben Ephson

Pollster Ben Ephson says some ministers-designate would not have easy ride at the upcoming ministerial vetting in Parliament.



According to him, former minister for finance Ken Ofori-Atta who has been re-nominated as well as minister-designate for the various security ministries would face the drill of the appointments committee.



Speaking on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban Monday he noted “I’m sure that some of the appointees will have a really tough rime. Ken Ofori-Atta will not have it easy. The various security ministers will go through the drill. But the MPs will know that there is a limit to what they can expose to the public. So, I expect a very interesting and very revealing appointment committee sitting this time around.”



Mr Ephson has also backed calls by NDC MPs to supporters who have accused some members of the NDC against their lawmakers on the committee of scheming to take bribes to pass the nominees, to provide proof of corruption to warrant their call.



He argues that “the nature of the vote this year, especially in the parliamentary, like what I’ve said that at least a third it looks like the swing voters are going to rise and the core supporters of the two parties will swing.”



“I’m happy that the NDC MP’s are throwing the ball back to them, bring proof. So that they understand the nature of how the NDC will use their numbers.”



He added “clearly, the number will give way to more cooperation and understanding unlike Nana Addo’s first term in office. And I hope that the NDC supporters will bear in mind that what the swing voters did to the NPP especially in the parliamentary, they can do the same to NDC in 2024 if they see that they are using their numbers to disrupt governance.”