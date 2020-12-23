Regional News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Vehicle collides with motorcycle, kills banker

MTTD will be on the Road to check reckless driving during the Christmas season

A private vehicle travelling from Akwatia to Nsawam has collided with a motorcycle in Mepom to Asikasu road of the Eastern Region killing the mobile banker.



The private Vehicle, Toyota Prado with the registration number GA-52-19 according to the Police veered his way just after Mepom Township and collided with the mobile Banker, Enock Asante Danso who was on a motorcycle from Asikasu and killed him instantly.



The Asamankese Divisional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), ASP Richard Korbla Kudesey in an interview said the driver was detained and granted bail later and he is currently assisting the investigation.



He said the body of the deceased was sent to Asamankese Government Hospital Morgue and he is about 30 years old who was working with the Upper Manya Kro Rural Bank in Asamankese.



According to an eyewitness, part of the deceased ruptured instantly and the private vehicle driver nearly collapsed but the Police came in on time and rescued him.



According to the Family source of the deceased, burial is expected on Monday, 28th December 2020.



On 19 December 2020 on the Same Mepom to Asuotwene road, a Hyundai H100 collided with another motorcycle killing the rider instantly and one other on board died at the Hospital.



Meanwhile, ASP Richard Korbla Kudesey has said the MTTD will be on the Road to check reckless driving during the Christmas season to avoid accidents.

