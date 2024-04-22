FPU policeman killed in deadly Kyekyewere accident buried

Regional News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

One of three(3) police officers of the Formed Police Unit (FPU) who died in a ghastly accident at Kyekyewere along the Accra – Kumasi Highway on March 27, 2024, was on April 21 buried in his hometown.



The mortal remains of Late Corporal Asamoah Emmanuel were laid to rest at Agogo, his hometown in the Asante Akim North Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



Among the team from the Ghana Police Service that was at the funeral to mourn with the bereaved family included; COP Mr Okyere Darko Director of Legal and Prosecution, COP Mr. Frimpong Wilfred Boahen Director of Special Duties, DCOP Mr. Gabriel Waabu Director of Research and Planning and ACP Mr Oponi Kojo Abroakwah Esq Regional Commander Ashanti Central and other top officers.



It would be recalled that MyNewsGh.com on March 27, 2024, reported that three (3) police officers were confirmed dead while on their way for Kwahu Easter festivities in the Eastern Region.



The deceased persons included; Inspector Theresa Zampiaw, Chief Inspector Michael Adzaho alias Akatsi Abor and General Corporal Emmanuel Asamoah.



They died at Kyekyewere along the Accra – Kumasi Highway when the vehicle they were travelling on was involved in an accident.



One General Corporal Samuel Jude Koufi who sustained life-threatening injuries according to an official police communique is receiving treatment.