General News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Use your numbers in hung parliament to block corruption in govt - Lecturer tells NDC MPs

Parliament House, Ghana

A Lecturer with the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAM-USTED), Dr Yarhands Dissiou Arthur has admonished National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) to use their numbers in Parliament to stop every corrupt deal that may emanate from the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government



“With your numbers in Parliament, do not allow the government to have its way in terms of implementing policies and programs against the wish of Ghanaians. Stop the Agyapa deal, PDS, and salvage import vehicle bill”, he admonished.



Speaking on a local radio station in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the lecturer explained that unlike the 7th parliament where there was a clear majority and the government had its way to do whatever it wanted, that should not happen in the 8th Parliament where there is no majority for the two main political parties; the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition NDC.



“NDC has to frustrate the government where necessary over the bad policies and programs which are in the pipeline”, the NDC communicator stated to the host of the show during a panel discussion.



Currently, the ruling NPP and the opposition NDC have 137 Members of Parliament each with one independent MP who has declared to do business with the NPP but making it a hung parliament.



“You are voted to go parliament to protect the purse of the country…anything that will drain the coffers of Mother Ghana must be prevented immediately. That’s is your responsibility”, Dr Yarhands Dissiou Arthur pointed out.