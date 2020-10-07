Use political platform wisely - Collins Owusu Amankwah to Asiedu Nketia

Politics of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Member of Parliament for Manhyia North in the Ashanti Region and Vice-Chairman of the Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament, Collins Owusu Amankwah has expressed disappointment at statements made by General Secretary of the NDC on the Volta Secessionist group.



In an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show with Afrifa-Mensah, Collins said, “I expected Asiedu Nketia to use the platform he had to advise the so-called successionists but he abused it”.



His comments come on the back of allegations made by Asiedu Nketia accusing the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of being behind recent attacks of the Western Togoland group in the Volta Region.



“Why should Asiedu Nketia say that government is orchestrating attacks in the Volta Region just to win an election? He has to credit Ghanaians with some level of intelligence. How can the government in power do that?” the MP queried.



On his authority, only ignorance will cause the General Secretary of the NDC to make such unwarranted statements. “What is Asiedu Nketia reading? Or does he not read?” Collins frantically sought answers to these questions.



The politician furthered that it does not make sense for the current administration which has fought so much to ensure the country’s stability to threaten its peace.



He believes that Asiedu Nketia is trying to incite the people of Ghana because his party is not in power.



The Western Togoland group has over the years sought to ‘gain independence’ from Ghana but all attempts have proved futile.



The group which had laid low for some time resurfaced last month and re-launched its campaign for independence by hoisting their flag and blocking roads leading to the Volta Region.





