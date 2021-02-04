Regional News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Upsurge in coronavirus cases in Bono Region scary - Dr. John Ekow Otto

All 12 Municipal and Districts in the region now have active cases

Correspondence from Bono Region



The Deputy Bono Regional Director in charge of Public Health, Dr. John Ekow Otto, has described the current COVID-19 situation in the Bono region as scary.



According to Dr. John Ekow Otto, the current statistics which has seen some upsurge in relation to the Coronavirus pandemic has become a concern for all stakeholders in the region.



Speaking in a phone interview with Ghanaweb, Dr. John Ekow Otto disclosed that all the 12 Municipal and Districts in the region now have active cases, a situation he says has re-echoed the need for strict enforcement as far as the COVID-19 protocols are concerned.



Dr. Otto disclosed that the Bono region now has 702 recorded cases with 51 active cases and 6 deaths as of February 4, 2021.



"The Bono Region currently has 702 COVID -19 cases with 51 active cases and 6 deaths, a situation I can describe as scary and that is not very good for us as more people are getting infected day in and day out”.



On what might have contributed to the sudden upsurge in the number of positive cases, Dr. Otto attributed the situation to many residents not adhering to the safety protocols copiously.



He particularly cited the wrongful wearing and non-wearing of facemasks by residents as a contributory factor for the upsurge and urged residents not to let their guards down.



“It is important to state that despite the series of awareness undertaken in the region, many people are not wearing the facemask properly, others are not wearing it at all and we so will continue to talk about the virus and encourage people to wear their facemask in the interest of all.”



Meanwhile, available data from the Bono Regional Health Directorate shows that the Wenchi Municipality leads with 189 cases, followed by Berekum with 122 cases; Sunyani Municipal and Sunyani West have 83 cases and 64 cases respectively.



The rest are Dormaa Central 44 cases, Dormaa East 46, Tain District 29, Banda 19, Jaman North 12, Jaman South 12, and Dormaa West 3 cases.



