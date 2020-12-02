Politics of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Unemployed workers will earn money from pension scheme till they get a job - Mahama

play videoNDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has promised that individuals who lose their jobs will earn money from the national pension scheme till they get employed.



Speaking during his tour in the Savanah Region on Monday, November 30, 2020, the former President noted that the future NDC government will amend the National Pension Act to allow workers who lose their jobs earn paid stipends while they search for a new job.



John Mahama explained that only workers who have contributed more than ten years to the SNNIT pension scheme will be allowed to earn money whiles unemployed.



“In any event where you lose income or lose employment and you are not getting an income, you can be paid something small from your income until you find a job again,” John Mahama stated.



He also added that the money will include a mortgage which will be given to individuals to build homes for themselves before retirement.



Aside from that after contributing to the pension fund for 15-years, you can take your pension fund as collateral, take it to your bank for a loan and come and build a small house in your hometown so that when you retire you have a place to come and stay instead of going back to your family house.



According to him, pensioners will benefit from a 13th month bonus on their pension fund each year in December.



Watch video below





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.