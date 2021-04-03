I will always put NDC first, Ghana comes second – Sam George

General News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Samuel Nartey George has ranked his level of loyalty between the nation and his political party, the National Democratic Congress and according to him, the NDC comes before Ghana.



Appearing on a recent episode of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme with the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Sam George stated that he voted against some ministerial nominees of the president including the Information Minister because it was the expectation of his party base.



He explained that despite being in Parliament by virtue of Ghana’s democratic practice, the vehicle that sent him to Parliament is the NDC hence that is where his loyalty lies first.



“I am not in parliament on the ticket of democracy, I am in Parliament on the ticket of the NDC. For democracy to happen you need a political party. There’s a vehicle that brought me here, that vehicle is not democracy,” he said.



Prompted by the host of the programme, Paul Adom Otchere that his position may court some disagreement, the Ningo Prampram MP explained that his position is as a result of his political upbringing in the NDC.



“People are free to do that. But like I said, given my orientation and my belief, and my upbringing in the NDC, I believe that my first loyalty is the party. And whenever I write on social media I always say that my loyalty and my fidelity is to my party and country,” the MP stated.



“The country exists because there’s a party. The democracy we have if there’s no political party do you have a democracy? Can you have a democracy without a political party?” he questioned.



In response, the Information Minister and Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong-Nkruamh stated his disagreement with his colleague MP.



According to Oppong Nkrumah, it was wrong for the MP to say a political party comes above the nation when it comes to where loyalty is supposed to lie.



