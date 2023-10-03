UTV’s ‘United Showbiz is useless’ – NPP's Owusu-Bempah charges

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Ernest Owusu-Bempah, a Deputy Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has described UTV's popular programme, "United Showbiz," as a "useless show."



Speaking in an interview on Wontumi TV on October 1, 2023, Owusu-Bempah expressed his dissatisfaction with the content and tone of "United Showbiz," suggesting that if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were in power and a similar show was airing to criticize the government, there would be a strong backlash from the youth.



He argued that participants on the show lacked purpose and used the platform to criticize the government, thereby tarnishing its image.



"Yes, they have been paid at the UTV program, why are you afraid? That showbiz program that they are doing, the useless program, and the NPP we are sitting down there?



"If it was NDC in power and NPP were doing such a program on TV, the youth would have ransacked the place. The NDC would have not given you a dog's chance and people without any life sit there and attack the government as if there is no tomorrow.



"John Mahama is the alternative for the people of Ghana; if that is so, I will never believe in Ghana again,” he said.



It may recalled that, the National leadership of the NPP called out the management of UTV to reform their programme to ensure fairness in the submissions of panelists.



The leadership noted that submissions by panelists on the show tend to spite and lambast the government most of the time.



A Plus, a regular panelist on the programme, last weekend ripped apart his copy of the letter stating: "This letter is revolting because we have received calls from people threatening to collapse UTV United Showbiz.”



He added that 90% of the viewers of UTV were of the NPP stock… yet they praise them for the views they give on the station.







