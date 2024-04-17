UENR confirms armed robbery attack that resulted in the death of one student

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

The management of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) has confirmed reports of some of its students being attacked by armed robbers.



According to the management of the Sunyani-based university, the students, which included level 300 and 400 students, were attacked as they were returning from a field trip to the BUI Power Authority.



It stated that one of the students died as a result of the attack, without specifying the actual cause of death.



“The University Management wishes to inform the general public and parents that an unfortunate incident happened yesterday, Tuesday, 16th April 2024 at 7:00 pm as a group of armed robbers attacked some Level 300 and 400 BSc. Renewable Energy Engineering students during their return from a field trip to BUI Power Authority.



“Tragically, one student lost his life as a result of the incident. The family of the deceased has been notified, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” part of a statement issued by the university on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, read.



It added, “The remaining students have received medical treatment and have been discharged and are currently going through the necessary counselling.”



UENR also stated that the Ghana Police Service has arrested one person in connection with the robbery.



“A suspect has been apprehended by the Sunyani Police Command Team. We urge the neighbouring communities to be on a lookout for any suspicious character and Inform the police accordingly,” it added.



Meanwhile, a post shared on X by Voice of UENR has indicated that the student who lost his life during the attack was a final-year student, identified as Abdul Aziz Issah.



The Voice of UENR indicated that the victim was shot during the robbery incident.



“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden and untimely passing of our beloved brother, Abdul Aziz Issah [Zamani], a Renewable Energy Engineering Level 400 who was shot during last night's robbery attack. May his soul find everlasting peace and tranquillity,” the post read.



