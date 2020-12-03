General News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: Abdul Karim Naatogmah, Contributor

UDS elections: Dr. Gunu elected Dean of Faculty of Education

Senior lecturer at UDS, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Gunu

A senior lecturer with the University for Development Studies (UDS), Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Gunu has been overwhelmingly elected Dean of the Faculty of Education.



He secured a hundred percent of the total votes cast at the just ended faculty elections held on Wednesday 2nd December 2020 at the UDS Tamale campus.



Until his elevation, he was the Vice-Dean of the Faculty of Education.



As a Commonwealth Scholar, he attained his PhD in Education from Keele University, England.



Dr. Ibrahim Gunu is widely respected for his dispassionate contribution to education matters in Ghana and beyond.



On 18th September 2020, he underscored the need for government to reopen basic schools and provided appropriate mechanism for safe school reopening and continuation process.



He explained in his submissions that, "We need to know that children cannot wait for that long. Children learn less, and lose the habit of learning.”



"In some parts of Ghana if schools are not reopened, students may give up their studies and start work or get married. Children are more likely going to suffer abuse, malnutrition and poor mental health, " he bemoaned.



Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Gunu has been actively involved in teaching and research in UDS from 2009 up to date.



Prior to the UDS engagement, he worked as a lecturer at Tamale Polytechnic, Training Manager at the Capital Group and a classroom teacher at Ghana Education Service.





