UDS reduces academic fees by 16% over coronavirus pandemic

The University for Development Studies

Management of the University for Development Studies (UDS) has reduced academic fees for the 2020/2021 academic year by about 16%.



The reduction in fees is due to the financial impact the Coronavirus pandemic has had on families and individuals.



The decision by school authorities to reduce academic fees comes amid an upward review of fees by other public tertiary institutions.



The reduction also comes after the Students Representative Council petitioned school authorities over the need to review academic fees because of the coronavirus pandemic.



A communique signed by the Central UDS SRC President, Christopher Otoo, stressed that the reduction was expected to mitigate the burden on parents and some junior members who pay their own fees.



“By this communiqué, without any display of ostentation, mention must be made that successfully, the interest of respected colleagues have been drummed collectively by leadership, and management without resentment has listened to our plea,” part of the communiqué reads.



The SRC further reiterated its mandate of working in the interest of students and ensuring that their concerns are channelled to management.



“Appropriately the fee for the 2020/2021 academic year has been reduced by 16%. This became necessary because of the emergence of COVID-19 how it affected and continue to affect the economy. We expect that this reduction will mitigate the burden on parents and some junior members who pay their fees.



Your interest has been prioritized and we promise never to look-on for anything that passes unattended to,” he added.

