UCC graduates 27,467 Undergraduate students

General News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: atlfmnews.com

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has graduated 27,467 undergraduate students who completed their programmes of study in the 2020/21 academic year.



The programme saw 12,325 students of the College of Distance Education (CoDE) graduate at the 5th session whilst 15,142 students from Institute of Education of the College of Education Studies graduated at the 6th Session of the 54th congregation.



Addressing the graduands separately during the sessions, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Johnson Nyarko Boampong, congratulated them on their successful completion of their academic programmes of study.



He said CoDE was working tirelessly to digitise its modules to enable easy access by students.



“This means that students can access the photocopies of their modules,” he added.



He urged the graduands to bring to bear the knowledge and skills acquired in the University to better the society.



To students who pursued education programmes, he entreated them not in any way regret choosing the teaching profession.



He, therefore, challenged them to live up to expectations in the discharge of their responsibilities to reap the benefits of the noble profession.



“My dear graduands, you have chosen a noble profession and if you practice to expectation, you will never regret embracing the profession, “added the Vice-Chancellor.



He pointed out that the University was working to finish its Training and Resource Centre at Agona Nyarkrom in the Central Region and a study centre at Dominase in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti region to create more room for distance education in the country.



He also entreated graduands to become good ambassadors of the University and called on them to join the alumni association so that they can contribute to the development of the institution.



Prof. Boampong used the occasion to trumpet to the graduands the enviable achievements of the University as the top ranked university in Ghana and West Africa and fourth in Africa.



At the ceremony, students who performed creditably in the various disciplines received special awards, including waiver of tuition fees, cash and plaques, for their hard work.