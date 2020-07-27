Regional News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two die, five injured in gory gas accident

A gas explosion at a store at Denkyira Akwaboso in the Upper Denkyira West District

A gas explosion at Denkyira Akwaboso in Central Region has claimed the lives of two persons with five others severely injured.



The tragic occurrence was witnessed last Sunday with the victims identified as gold dealers.



An eyewitness who spoke to Adom FM revealed that a gas cylinder which was owned by one of the victims exploded and caused the accident.



Some structures closer to the house where the cylinder was in use collapsed as a result of the explosions.



The bodies of the two deceased have been deposited at the Dunkwa Municipal Hospital while the surviving victims are undergoing treatment at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi and Bibiani Government Hospital.



The Police have commenced investigations to unravel the actual cause of the accident.

