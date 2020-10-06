General News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Today in history: Atomic junction Gas explosion: 3 dead, 35 injured

Two filling stations at Atomic junction got burnt after a gas station around the area exploded

A massive gas explosion on October 6, 2017, saw Accra plunged into total sorrow.



Some lives were lost and people were critically injured in the Madina Atomic junction gas explosion that Saturday night.



Frightened residents fled the site as the huge blasts near the busy intersection in northeast Accra caused casualties, officials confirmed.



The blasts sent a giant fireball into the sky above the eastern part of Accra, causing frightened residents to flee their homes in large numbers.



Police said the blasts happened at the Atomic Junction roundabout area of Legon, in northeast Accra.



A statement from the Ministry of Information said that seven people had been killed and 132 were injured. About half of them had already been treated and discharged.



The explosion began at a state-owned GOIL liquefied natural gas station and spread to a Total petrol station across the street, forcing frightened residents to flee.



Over 3 people have been confirmed dead and some others were critically injured in the Madina Atomic junction gas explosion Saturday night.



The deaths were confirmed at the 37 military hospital where victims of the accident were rushed to.



Two filling stations at Atomic junction were engulfed in flames after a gas station around the area exploded.



The interior minister and other emergency service workers, as well as government officials, arrived the scene to monitor asses the situation. A press conference will be held the scene Sunday morning.



The incident triggered fear among students of Presec who were trying to avoid the scene.





