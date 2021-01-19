General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Twitter erupts with trolls as Mahama’s lawyers allegedly commit another mistake in election petition

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of National Democratic Congress in the 2020 election

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress is being trolled on social media following supposed errors committed by his lawyers in the amendments they made to their initial petition which was filed at the Supreme Court on December 30, 2020.



A request by the team to rectify the errors was granted by the Supreme Court in its first sitting on the case.



But it appears in the bid to correct the mistakes, another batch of errors was committed by Mahama’s legal team.



Portions of the document shared on social media show that in referencing the second respondent which is Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the lawyers mistakenly cited the first respondent which is the Electoral Commission.



“That 1st respondent votes as announced by Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa, the Chairperson of the 1st Respondent, in her declaration of 9th December 2020 – 6,730,413 amount to 49.625% of 13,562,592”.



Also, the removal of the digital address on the petition has sparked fury with some people accusing John Dramani of being ‘petty and emotional’.



John Dramani Mahama, as it is known is praying the court to quash the declaration by Jean Mensa of the Electoral Commission and order a re-run of the post.



Mahama insists that the declaration is an affront to the constitution and that per the figures, it is illegal and erroneous for Akufo-Addo to hold himself as President.



Below are some tweets

After he @JDMahama was bashed for using his digital address in his first petition, he removed it for this one. After criticizing @MBawumia over his digital address system initiative; he’s ashamed now. Petty ex-president ???? #PetitionOfErrorsPart2 pic.twitter.com/VPPAaBj3RR — Yaw A. Abban (@YAbbanx) January 19, 2021

He whom the gods want to kill, they first make mad.#PetitionOfErrorsPart2 pic.twitter.com/HAPjtfhfUM — Nana Kwame ???? (@Nana_Kwame98) January 19, 2021

Erm, lawyers in the house so would John Mahama’s lawyers move a motion to amend their error-ridden amendment? ???????? #PetitionOfErrorsPart2 — N.B.A (@Boakyewaa_N) January 19, 2021

Writing a petition to court is not for everyone.



I repeat, writing a petition to court is not for everyone! ????#PetitionOfErrorsPart2 pic.twitter.com/ty5ykUkge6 — ???????????????????????????????? (@realAmponsah) January 19, 2021

You can't separate John Mahama and incompetence oooo..#PetitionOfErrorsPart2 pic.twitter.com/RNwpZm6e1t — Jojo Stephen (@JoJo_Steven1) January 19, 2021

Emotional ex ex president remove the Digital address on the second error petition.#PetitionOfErrorsPart2 pic.twitter.com/jw4LXYvgfY — KetuSouth shall prosper under NPP (@Daniel39618529) January 19, 2021

It's very shameful to remove the GPS address because your opponent implemented it.

Bawumia brought it so you won't use it? ?nne? don't use the new roads constructed by Prez Akufo Addo

Adwenfi ahy? mo ma#PetitionOfErrorsPart2 — The General ™ (@Assinmafia1) January 19, 2021

Incompetence no de3 it’s a disease in the NDC oooo #PetitionOfErrorsPart2 — Yaw A. Abban (@YAbbanx) January 19, 2021