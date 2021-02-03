General News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Tsatsu requests in-camera meeting with judges over yet-to-be-identified witness

Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata

Lawyers of the petitioner in the ongoing election petition at the Supreme Court have requested an in-camera engagement with the panel hearing the 2020 Election petition regarding a potential witness they intend to rely on.



The request was after the apex court panel of seven had dismissed a motion seeking for an inspection of original documents of collation and summary sheets in the custody of the EC.



Mr Tsikata, lead counsel for the petitioner told the court that, there is a health issue regarding a-yet-to-be-identified witness they intended to call.



Providing grounds for that request, he said the reason the said potential witness has not filed any witness statement is due to his health grounds, hence the request for the in-camera hearing.



Counsel for the Electoral Commission Justin Amenuvor on his part said, they were informed this morning by counsel for the petitioner that there is an issue they would be raising in chamber regarding the witness.



The identity of the witness is yet to be known.



Currently, the panel of seven and only lead counsel for the parties have been invited due to the Coronavirus.







