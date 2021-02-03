General News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Tsatsu Tsikata defends Mahama's application for inspection of documents

Lead counsel of John Dramani Mahama, the Petitioner in the election petition case, has brought his arguments before the court as to why an application for the 1st Respondent to produce some documents pertaining to the declaration of the election results should be granted by the Supreme Court.



Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata noted that, should those documents be produced before the court, it will enable a proper cross-examination of the Electoral Commission Chair, Jean Mensa.



"The only way to know how authentic the document is, is when we are allowed to inspect the document," he told the court.



He further said the exercise will be in the interest of the electoral body's boss with regards to transparency, accuracy, and fairness.



Both Lawyers of the EC Chair and President Nana Akufo-Addo on the other hand, opposed the application.



Lawyer Justin Amenuvor who represents the 1st respondent questioned why it took so long for the Petitioner to file the application.







Akoto Ampaw, who is the lead counsel for Akufo-Addo, on his part, told the court the application was a "totally misconceived procedure".



After hearing arguments from both sides, the judges went on a short adjournment to decide whether or not to grant a motion for the application.