General News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Try it' - Bridget Otoo fumes as police 'cocks gun' during #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo

Bridget Otoo said she was attacked by the Police at entrance of the Accra Regional Command play videoBridget Otoo said she was attacked by the Police at entrance of the Accra Regional Command

Broadcast journalist, Bridget Otoo has accused personnel of the Ghana Police Service of brutalizing her along with other protestors at the widely participated anti-government demonstration, #OccupyJulorbiHouse.

In an audio heard by GhanaWeb during a Twitter space on Thursday, Bridget Otoo lambasted the police personnel at the Accra Regional Command for brutalizing innocent protestors and cocking their guns at them.

“You are cocking your guns, you are cocking your guns! Try it!” Bridget Otoo said.

The heart-wrenching audio follows widespread arrests of protestors who were denied access to protest peacefully on September 21, 2023.

Reports say over 350 protesters including organizers of the Democracy Hub group are currently in police custody for defying a police order with regard to a court injunction placed on the planned demonstration.

Meanwhile, some social media users have taken to various platforms to condemn the Police and government for arresting the protestors who believe they are exercising their right to protest.







