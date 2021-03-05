You are here: HomeNews2021 03 05Article 1196863

General News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#TrendingGH: 'Verdict over, time to forge ahead' - Ghanaians react to SC Election Petition ruling

Some Ghanaians think that the verdict from the SC is just right play videoSome Ghanaians think that the verdict from the SC is just right

Beyond the main parties involved in the just-ended 2020 Election Petition hearing at the Supreme Court of Ghana (John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Electoral Commission), the general Ghanaian populace became a keenly interested fourth party.

Following the proceedings from the first hearing on January 24, 2021, through to the final verdict of the seven-member panel of the highest court of the land, headed by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, on March 4, 2021, they sure did have a thing or two to say about their observations of the entire proceedings.

The verdict of the Supreme Court yesterday to the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama, was this: "Your petition is dismissed without merit."

GhanaWeb stepped into town to gather the views of a cross-section of the public on what they thought of the entire proceedings, and, what they think the next steps for all the parties involved in the case should be.

