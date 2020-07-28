Regional News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: GNA

Transport Unions in Ho call for temperature checks on passengers

File Photo

Transport unions in Ho are appealing to stakeholders to provide thermometer guns to assess the temperature of passengers before they board.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) following the ease of loading restrictions, the unions, who welcomed Government’s decision to allow full loading capacity, said thermometer guns were a necessity, in sieving out infected persons.



Mr Oliver Osei, Treasurer of the Ho Cooperative Drivers Union, said the Union’s leadership had suggested the use of the thermometer guns in the wake of the outbreak.



He said drivers had been directed to enforce the use of masks on their buses, and added that with the support of the Ho Municipal Assembly and the Member of Parliament, some handwashing stations had been installed at the loading points.



Mr Osei noted that operators of commercial vehicles felt the brunt of the lockdown and restrictions on activities, with some car owners recalling their vehicles from commercial service.



He said the Union gave out free face masks to passengers who had none, in a bid to protect all on board.



The Ghana Private Road Transport Union station also had handwashing tubs installed through the help of the Assembly, and was mandating passengers to wear masks.



Mr Richard Aleve, a commercial driver running Ho to Accra, and who supported the call for thermometer guns, also suggested that vehicles be banned from running air conditioners to prevent the transmission of viral pathogens.



Desmond, who operates a hiring car from Ho to Kpando, said passengers who refused to sanitise their hands and mask up were not allowed on board.



James Gbadegbe, Point Officer at the Ho Metro Mass Transit station, said passengers cooperated on the preventive protocols, and also advocated for the use of thermometer guns.



Few passengers who spoke to the GNA said the full capacity loading returned with its usual cramming and discomfort, and appealed to stakeholders to consider spacing to suit the new normal.





