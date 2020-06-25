Regional News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Source: 3 News

Trainee nurse, pregnant woman reportedly test positive for coronavirus in Nalerigu

A final year student of the Nalerigu Nurses and Midwifery College, as well as a pregnant woman, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Nalerigu in the North East Region.



The student, according to health officials, returned to school recently from Cape Coast in the Central Region while the pregnant woman was said to have travelled to Nalerigu from Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.



Both patients have been quarantined to undergo COVID-19 treatment.



Municipal Health Director Mark Abugri who confirmed the cases contact tracing has commenced.



North East Region has since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana recorded four positive cases with two recoveries.



Regional Breakdown



Greater Accra Region - 8,691



Ashanti Region - 2,915



Western Region - 1,213



Central Region - 798



Eastern Region - 407



Volta Region - 321



Upper East Region - 271



Oti Region - 105



Western North Region - 92



Northern Region - 77



Savannah Region - 38



Bono East Region - 35



Upper West Region - 35



Ahafo Region - 8



North East Region - 4



Bono Region - 3









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.