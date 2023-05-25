Trailer crashes into building at Abeadze Dominase

Regional News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A trailer carting wood from Sefwi Adabokrom in the Western North Region heading towards Accra crashed into a building at Abeadze Dominase in the Mfantseman District of the Central Region, Wednesday after it failed brake.



Fortunately, no casualty was recorded as some hawkers and students of Abeadze Dominase State College who were walking along the road at the time of the incident escaped unhurt after shouts from some persons who saw the truck dangerously approaching alerted them to run to safety.



The residents of Abeadze Dominase say this is the third time such incident has happened at the same place, which is a narrow section of the road.



They are therefore calling on the government to ensure that section is widened to allow trailers and other long vehicles to move freely and avoid another accident.