Too much propaganda on court ruling on Mahama’s application for interrogatories – Gabby

Private legal practitioner Gabby Asare Otchere Darko has said that there is too much propaganda spin on the Supreme Court ruling denying the petitioner in the ongoing election petition hearing



Gabby in a tweet said: "There’s a lot of propaganda spin on the ruling of the Court denying the petitioner his application for interrogatories."



“Some even say the Court said Tsatsu Tsikata would have the opportunity to put the questions to Jean Mensa in the witness box. That’s not true. Read for yourself.”



The Supreme Court earlier dismissed an application filed by John Dramani Mahama asking it to review a decision to disallow him from asking the Electoral Commission some 12 questions.



Lead Counsel for the petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata argued that the interrogatories were relevant as, in his view, it would help the apex court determine the authenticity of the result that was declared on December 9, 2020, by the EC.



Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah explained that no exceptional circumstances have been demonstrated to necessitate the review powers of the court neither has any new evidence been added to urge the court to take a different view.



There’s a lot of propaganda spin on the ruling of the Court denying the petitioner his application for interrogatories. Some even say the Court said Tsatsu Tsikata would have the opportunity to put the questions to Jean Mensa in the witness box. That’s not true. Read for yourself pic.twitter.com/hzRHtf16Qq — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) February 19, 2021