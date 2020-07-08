General News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: 3 News

Too early to shut down schools – GES Council Chair

Chair of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Council Michael Nsowah has said it is too early to decide whether or not to suspend schools, following the some senior high schools recording Covid-19 cases.



He told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise morning programme on 3FM Wednesday that the GES will wait for an update from the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Heath Services on the situation to determine whether or not to close down schools.



His comments come after the President of National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu, called for the closure of the schools, following the current development at the Accra Girls Senior High School where six students have tested positive for the virus.



Following the directive of President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo that schools should reopen to final year students to enable them write their exit exams, all final year SHS and Form Two Gold Track students returned to school on Monday, June 22.



Exactly a week after reopening six students and two staff contracted the virus at the Accra Girls Senior High School (AGISS).



Mr Nsowa admitted he gets “reports every day from my officers in Accra. I have heard of some cases of Covid-19 in some of the schools.



“For me, it is to early to say that because of that we should close down schools. We depend on the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Services to inform on this matter.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.