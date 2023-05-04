Today in History: See this rare, old photo of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and his late son, David

General News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Founder and Presiding Bishop of the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, Dag Heward-Mills, lost his son on April 15, 2022.



A few days after, there was a rare photo of the bishop and his son, Dr David Heward-Mills, that made its way onto the internet.



The picture had actually been teased out of the obituary of the late son of the evangelist.



Read the full original story as was published by GhanaWeb on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, below: :



On Saturday, May 7, 2022, a memorial and interment service will be held for the eldest son of the Founder and General Overseer of the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, in Houston, Texas, in the United States of America.



Dr David Heward-Mills’ death was announced on Friday, April 15, 2022, with details saying that he died after a short illness.



Since then, there have been several messages of condolences sent out to the family in commiseration with them.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the former president, John Dramani Mahama, have each separately visited the family of the evangelist to mourn with them.



On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, there was a Celebration of Life service held in the memory of the late David, at the Anagkazo Campus, at Mampong.



In a never-seen photo that has been sighted by GhanaWeb, it shows a relatively young Dag Heward-Mills with his young son, David Heward-Mills, sharing a beautiful father-son moment.



The smiling David is seen being petted on the head by his father, who looks directly into the lens of the camera.

NW/AE