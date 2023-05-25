Your pastors come to us for more members and powers - Nogokpo shrine hits back at Agyinasare

Religion of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Handlers of the Nogokpo shrine have slammed the founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, over his derogatory remarks about the Nogokpo community and their deity.



According to a news report by asaaseradio.com, Agyinasare during a recent sermon described Nogokpo as the “demonic headquarters” of the Volta Region because of an accident he witnessed there.



“During this crusade in Aflao, we slept at Agbozume and you had to go through Nogokpo, and it’s the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region, we only have not said it,” Agyinasare said.



“But the second night, I made Bishop Yaw Adu talk about witchcraft, and we disgraced the witches and wizard, when we were driving from Aflao to Agbozume, immediately we got to Nogokpo, Bishop Adu’s tyre came out of his four-wheel drive (car),” Agyinasare said.



Reacting to this in a Facebook post shared on Thursday, May 25, 2023, the Nogokpo shrine warned the clergyman against making derogatory statements about their religion.



It said that some pastors of Agyinasare come to the place he is denigrating for powers to grow their churches.



“Dear Archbishop Charles Agyinasare our religion does not accept lies, fake prophecies, defrauding people under false pretence, extorting monies from people in the name of taking them to “heaven” which does not exist, taking taxpayers and innocent citizens money to build worthy homes, burry things or make sacrifices to get more members, we do not lose our focus to be preaching other religions rather than focusing on our ethics.



“We will rather advice you to focus on making your members understand your religion rather than attacking others. He who beats the war drum must be ready to dance accordingly. The same demonic headquarters are the places your pastors come to more members and powers to do your “church businesses,” parts of the post read



“If you don’t have a topic to preach about then we will advise you close your church and come for proper education on our religion first. The last time we check, there’s freedom of religion and worship. For us, we will never say ill things about someone’s religion and see ourselves as holy. Your bible even says DO NOT JUDGE.,” it added.



