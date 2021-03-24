Throwback of Ras Mubarak in dreadlocks before becoming an MP

Politics of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak has disclosed that the laws of the country are not against one going to parliament with dreadlocks.



According to the former legislator, he was ready to go to parliament with his dreadlocks but had to cut his hair low because of circumstances beyond his control.



“There is no law that says one cannot be a parliamentarian because of his dreadlocks. No one can prevent you from running for an election with dreadlocks but I had to cut mine because of a peculiar reason”, he said.



The politician furthered that apart from the constitution of Ghana, the Bible also wholly supports the wearing of one’s natural hair. “Rastafarians regard aspects of the Bible that supports the Nazarene lifestyle rooted in Numbers 6:5”.



Numbers chapter 6:5 says; “All the days of the vow of his separation there shall no razor come upon his head: until the days be fulfilled, in which he separateth himself unto the LORD, he shall be holy, and shall let the locks of the hair of his head grow”.



Going back to reasons for cutting off his dreadlocks in an interview on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Ras Mubarak admitted, “If I had not been going bald back then, I would’ve run for the election with my dreadlocks”.



The former MP has advocated that persons with dreadlocks (Rasta) should not be shunned in public because of their looks.



