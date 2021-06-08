GES urged to develop guidelines for religious practice in schools

General News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has been urged to consider a comprehensive guideline to guide religious practices in Senior High Schools (SHS).



Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, Founder of Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa (ACAA), who made the call, said "The piecemeal solutions to matters of faith will end up demotivating governing boards, school managements, PTAs and religious bodies involved in education."



He was speaking with the GNA in respect of the recent Rastafarians and Achimota School brouhaha and the Wesley Girls High School refusal to allow a Muslim student to fast during this year’s Ramadan, citing health reasons.



Rev Opuni-Frimpong was of the view that a comprehensive guideline that should be the point of reference in all faith and religious matters at all SHSs would forestall future brawl in schools.



The former Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana said the role of all stakeholders, including religious bodies, was critical and, therefore, all efforts must be made to ensure a healthy partnership.



Schools are run under the guidance of a board of governors, which and advise schools administrations to ensure clarity of vision, ethos and strategic directions.



