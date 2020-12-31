General News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: Ghana Celebrities

Three die on the spot as two trailers collide at Osino

Three persons died on the spot after two long trucks collided at Osino on the Accra-Kumasi highway Wednesday dawn.



One trailer, a Homo Sino truck, with registration number GN 2487-11 was conveying bags of cement from Accra to Navrongo, while the other, a Man Diesel truck, with registration number GM 6453-12 was from Kumasi heading the Accra direction.



Residents say they only heard a loud sound from the trailer with the cement only to realize his tyre had burst and the driver was unable to control his steering wheel, resulting in a head-on collision.



Parts of the two vehicles were mangled beyond recognition after the accident. They have since been towed away for testing.



Two bodies were retrieved but the third was still trapped five hours after the accident.



Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and the National Ambulance Service with the help of residents tried hard to retrieve the dead body trapped in the vehicle.



They have been deposited at the Chad Hospital for preservation and autopsy.



A survivor, a mate on one of the trailers, was sent to the Osino Health Center for treatment.





