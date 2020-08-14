Regional News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

Three die in fatal accident at Akyem Osino

Car involved in fatal accident on the Akyem Osino in the Eastern region of Ghana

At least three (3) persons have died in a fatal accident on the Akyem Osino stretch of the Accra to Kumasi Highway in the Eastern region.



The accident occurred Thursday morning - August 13, 2020.



According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred when a Toyota Regius Ace with registration number GX 1250 – 19 speeding towards Kumasi collided head-on with a Suzuki car with registration number GE 1815 – 09 from the opposite direction towards Accra



Two died while being rushed to the hospital. The third victim died while receiving treatment at the Hawa Memorial Hospital.



Bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue pending identification.



Meanwhile, two victims in critical condition have been rushed to Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

