Three aspirants file to contest in Akan NDC Parliamentary primaries

Politics of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Source: GNA

Three candidates have filed their nominations to contest the Akan National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Oti Region, to be held on May 13, 2023.



Emmanuel Klu, the Akan NDC Director of Elections, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi, named them as Yao Gomado, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Ahmed Muniru and Nana Nyarko Dado.



He said Yao Gomado filed his nomination forms on Sunday, March 19, 2023, while Ahmed Muniru submitted his on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.



Nyarko Dado, however, filed his nomination forms with the Oti Regional Secretariat of the Party, Dambai, Mr Klu disclosed.



The Director of Election said the three aspirants would be vetted at the Oti Regional Secretariat, Dambai between March 27 and April 9, 2023.