Threatening Highways: Here are 6 accidents recorded in Jan, early Feb 2024 alone

It's only a few days into the second month of 2024, but already, Ghana's highways have become the focal point of concern over the frequency of accidents that have happened on them, particularly in the year.



From January to early February 2024 alone, Ghana has witnessed a distressing number of accidents. These accidents have resulted in deaths or various degrees of of injuries.



Although official statistics from the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service are yet to be made available, GhanaWeb, within this period, has reported on six major road accidents already.



The victims in these accidents included the Second Lady of the country, Samira Bawumia, where her personal bodyguard, Fuseini Mumuni, perished.



Samira Bawumia survives fatal accident



On January 13, 2024, the convoy of the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, was involved in a multi-vehicle accident involving two Toyota Land Cruisers, a Mercedes Benz, and a Sprinter Benz bus when they were heading to Kumasi for an event.



The Second Lady, who was also in one of the vehicles, came out unharmed.



Fuseini Mumuni, her personal bodyguard, however, did not make it, making him the only person who lost his life in that road crash.



Sacked Sawla-Tuna-Kalba DCE involved in car crash



The former Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Chief Executive (DCE), Barikisu Losina, who was recently relieved of her duties by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was also involved in a car crash.



The incident occurred on Saturday, February 3, 2024, near Guripe, on the Sawla-Damongo Road, just one day after her dismissal.



Barikisu Losina was reportedly traveling to Tamale with her child and a driver from the assembly when the accident took place. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.



The former DCE, along with the other occupants of the vehicle, according to a citinewsroom.com report, are currently receiving medical treatment at St. Anne’s Hospital at Damongo.



14 feared dead as tanker runs over passenger car on Amasaman-Nsawam road



The fatal accident occurred between a tanker and a mini-passenger bus (trotro) on the Amasaman-Nsawam Road during rush hours on the evening of Monday, February 5, 2024.



According to reports, the tanker ran over the trotro, leading to the fatal incident in which all passengers onboard the trotro were feared dead.



Some gory visuals shared from the scene of the accident showed bodies of the deceased persons scattered across the road, with eyewitnesses grieving their predicaments.



Other videos showed officers of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department of the Ghana Police Service at the scene of the accident.



The accident occurred around the China Mall stretch of the Amasaman-Nsawam Road.



Gory scenes as scores feared dead in a crash on Accra-Suhum Road



Scores of people reportedly lost their lives after a crash occurred on the Accra-Suhum Road close to Nsawam in the Eastern Region on Friday, February 2, 2024



A video from the scene of the crash showed several people lying motionless on the ground. At least 10 people could be counted lying motionless on the ground.



Some of the victims of the accident were lying close to one of the vehicles involved in the accident, a public transport minibus.



Bus conveying KNUST Level 400 students crashes



A bus conveying a group of students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) reportedly crashed on Saturday, February 3, 2024.



The students involved in the accidents are final-year students of the Department of Civil Engineering of KNUST.



The report indicated that the students were being conveyed from the Obuasi Campus of the university for a field assignment when the crash occurred.



It indicated that the bus conveying the students, a KNUST Campride shuttle, collided with an SUV.



It also indicated in the report that none of the students sustained any serious injuries.



Disturbing scene as Kaakyire Kwame Appiah is involved in ghastly motor accident



Highlife musician, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, on January 12, narrowly escaped death following a ghastly motor accident at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.



A video recorded by the artiste showed a mangled car lying upside down in the middle of the road.



Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, who narrated the incident said he lost control while driving along the wet road on Tuesday, January 9.



He cited the wet conditions, poor state of the road and a brake failure as the cause of the accident.



However, according to him, all four occupants of the car are alive and had been rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.



