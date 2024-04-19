This govt can do wonders – Beatrice Annan on claims of sabotage in crash involving new train

Politics of Friday, 19 April 2024

Private legal practitioner, Beatrice Annan, has taken a swipe at the government over claims by some of its members that the crash between one of the newly-procured, modern Poland trains – a Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU), and a parked Hyundai truck, was orchestrated.



Beatrice Annan, who is also a member of the communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said that the claims by members of the government, including the Minister for Railway Development, John-Peter Amewu, leave so many unanswered questions about the kind of train procured by the government.



She wondered why the train could not stop in time after seeing that the Hyundai truck was in its path.



“The government sabotaging itself? Which road did this truck use to get to where it is? Who took the picture? If this was captured by the train itself, why couldn’t the train activate its emergency brake systems?



“We have seen the videos of the train moving and it was moving at snail's pace, so how is it that it couldn’t spot this from a distance to stop, given the slow speed?” the NDC communicator wrote on X.



She added, “The NPP government can do wonders. We need to kick these guys out because they can do anything for anything.”



Annan made these remarks while reacting to a post shared by John-Peter Amewu which had a picture of the Hyundai truck in the middle of the railway line, with the caption, “Unfortunate, irresponsible and unpatriotic!”



Background:



The Ministry of Railways Development, in a press statement issued on April 18, 2024, confirmed reports that one of the modern trains recently procured by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government from Poland, Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) 001, had been involved in a crash.



It said that the DMU hit a stationary vehicle during the test run; adding that no person was injured.



"At approximately 12:10 pm on Thursday, 18th April 2024, while conducting the test, an incident took place around Km76+100. The DMU, upon approaching the curve at Km76+100, encountered a stationary vehicle stationed right across the rail track. Despite the immediate application of the emergency braking system, the train was unable to come to a complete stop before colliding with the vehicle," the statement said.



The ministry added, "The DMU involved has been moved to the Workshop for further assessment and necessary repairs."



Following the incident, proponents of the government and ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), including the Minister for Railway Development, John-Peter Amewu, have made allegations that the incident was orchestrated to sabotage the deployment of the train.



See the posts below:





The government sabotaging itself?

Which road did this truck use to get to where it is?

Who took the picture? If this was capture by the train itself, why couldn’t the train activate its emergency brake systems?



We have seen the videos of the train moving and it was moving at… pic.twitter.com/5wpwprD4Lm — Beatrice Annan (@Beatrice_Annan1) April 18, 2024

