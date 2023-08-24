Thieves! Corrupt people in my ministry - Roads Minister roars again

General News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

The Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah appears to be on a massive spree to correct the wrongs in the roads sector.



In recent times, the minister has been captured, publicly rebuking persons who have been caught involved in acts that compromise the work of his sector and affect roads.



Most recently, he rebuked and arrested some illegal miners whose activities near a mine site were causing gridlock and spreading mud on the tarred road in Akrofufu in the Atiwa West District in the Western region.



In a more recent video captured by graphic, Mr. Amoako-Attah has described some staff and members of his ministry as thieves and corrupt.



According to him, these elements put their selfish interests above that of the country and this reflects in their failure to ensure the right thing is done at all times.



“There are a lot of corrupt people, there are a lot of thieves in my ministry. You sack them, you employ new ones, and when they come, the new ones are even worse than the old ones that you sacked, what kind of country are we building for ourselves?



“I don’t know what people want, we will die and leave everything behind. All of us, those who came before us are all gone. We heard the big names, people with money and wealth, where are they? Look at what we are seeing and we are citizens of this country,” he said.



The minister who was visibly upset about freight vehicles which park their goods along many roads in Ghana said some of these actions are going on as a result of the refusal and failure of elements in his ministry to apprehend culprits and met out the necessary punishments.



“And these drivers, what they cannot do in their country, they do it here with impunity because people choose money over protecting the roads.



“We have people in my own ministry involved. We have fought these wars for years and we don’t seem to win,” he added.



