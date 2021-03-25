They are a non-existent group – NDC denounces 'cadres' demanding collated election results

General News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, has described as 'non-existent,' a group said to be affiliated with the party that is demanding copies of the party’s independently collated results of the 2020 presidential elections.



The Cadres for Accountable leadership at a press conference on Tuesday issued a 14-day ultimatum to leaders of the NDC to produce collated figures or pink sheets of the 2020 elections.



But reacting to the groups demands in an interview with Citi News monitored by GhanaWeb, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor dissociated the party from the group and asked the public to ignore them.



“We are a very serious political party. We don’t joke at all. We are not a fan club. We do not know the group. In fact, I won’t glorify them with the dignity to look at what they have written,” he said.



According to him, the group had only been created for mischief purposes, hence must be treated with contempt.



“That organization is non-existent. It is a figment of somebody’s imagination. Somebody just created that to do mischief and I think they should be treated with the contempt they deserve,” he added.



The NDC having lost the 2020 presidential elections proceeded to the Supreme Court to challenge the declaration.



Mr John Dramani Mahama in a petition which was unanimously rejected by the court asked the Supreme Court to declare the results as null and void, and cause a rerun of the election.



But according to the Cadres for Accountable Leadership, it is imperative that the party accounts to its members with proof of its claims in the election petition by furnishing the membership with evidence of its own collated results.



The group has further asked the leadership of the NDC to render an apology to the electoral commission if the leaders know they accused the commission wrongly.