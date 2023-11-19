Theresa Kufuor's funeral: Here is how much Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, Samira, other bigwigs donated

General News of Sunday, 19 November 2023

The leading members of the NPP government have made huge cash donations to support the final funeral rites of the late former First Lady, Theresa Aba Kufuor.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo as well as Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and second lady Samira Bawumia together donated a cash sum GH¢100,000 towards the final funeral rites.



Both the President and Vice President along with their spouses were present at a ceremony held in Ashanti region on Saturday November 18, 2023.



In addition, the National Executives of the governing NPP also made a cash donation of GH¢20,000 while the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong made a cash donation of GH¢5,000.



These figures were announced during the final funeral rites of the late former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor who passed away on Sunday October 1 2023, 24 days before her 89th birthday.



Others bigwigs within the NPP made donations to support the families of the deceased First Lady as part of Ghanaian tradition and norms.



The final journey of former First Lady Theresa Aba Kufuor begun on Thursday, November 16, 2023, in Accra when a Requiem Mass was held in her honour at the Christ the King Catholic Church.



A state funeral was subsequently held at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra on Friday before her body was conveyed to Kumasi for a final traditional funeral and burial on Saturday, November 18, 2023.



The traditional funeral took place at the Heroes Park in Kumasi after which a private burial will be held for the wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor at a private residence of the former first family in the Ashanti Regional capital.



