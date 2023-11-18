Theresa Kufuor never applied too much makeup - NDC MP's tribute causes stir on social media

General News of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, the Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament, has paid tribute to the late former first lady, Theresa Kufuor, describing her as a simple woman who serves as an exemplary figure for both current and incoming first ladies.



In her homage, Cudjoe-Ghansah emphasized the late first lady's simplicity, highlighting that Theresa Kufour refrained from applying a lot of makeup.



In her tribute, Cudjoe-Ghansah stated, "…at times when you speak the truth is like you are opening up too much, as current and incoming first ladies will learn from Theresa Kufour. She was a simple woman, she was showing an example of how we should live. She never did a lot of makeup when you see her, that’s a fact and the truth."



A state funeral was held for late former First Lady Theresa Kufuor at the state house on Thursday, November 16, 2023.



Final funeral rites are currently being performed for the former First Lady at Heroes Park in Kumasi on Saturday, November 18.



The former First Lady died at her home in Peduase, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, October 1, at the age of 87.







