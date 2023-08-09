There's no doubt Dr. Bawumia will become NPP flagbearer - Dr. Gideon Boako

Politics of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Gideon Boako has implored the members and supporters of the New Patriotic Party to unite behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as he strongly believes he will emerge victor in the party's upcoming elections.



The New Patriotic Party will conduct a Special Delegates Conference on August 26 to trim the number of presidential candidates to five with the five competing in their main election scheduled on November 4 this year.







Ten candidates have officially filed their nominations to contest the flagbearer race.



The ten include the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, former Minister for Railways and Development, Joe Ghartey, former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong among others.



Discussing the NPP impending elections, Dr. Gideon Boako decried the politics of insults and attacks on the Vice President and refuted some claims against him.



He debunked claims that Dr. Bawumia, as Head of the Economic Management Team, has failed Ghanaians, therefore does not deserve to become the NPP flagbearer.



To him, Dr. Bawumia is not to blame for the economic woes but ever since he was identified by former President John Agyekum Kufour who made him Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana and by the incumbent President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as his Running Mate; the Vice President has proven beyond doubts his competence and commitment to the New Patriotic Party and towards Ghana's development.



Dr. Boako was optimistic that despite the attacks on Dr. Bawumia, he will be elected to lead the NPP into victory in the 2024 elections.



"We know for sure Bawumia will win the Super Delegates and the one on 4th November. Insha Allah! But we want that victory to be peaceful and be able to rally all the party members and supporters behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and present him as the flagbearer of the NPP into the 2024 elections. We need that unity like anything, so we won't do anything that will jeopardize our unity and support for Dr. Bawumia," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.



Watch video below



